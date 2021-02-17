In first trailer for ‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone transforms into the iconic Disney villain

LONDON — The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming film “Cruella” dropped Wednesday morning, providing a glimpse at how Emma Stone will portray the iconic villain.

The new live-action film will tell the origin story of Cruella de Vil, who was first introduced in the 1956 novel “The Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith before the book was adapted into an animated film in 1961 and a live-action movie in 1996.

In the new film, Stone will play a young Cruella, or Estella, in 1970s London as the “young grifter” tries to make a name for herself with her designs amidst the punk rock revolution.

Along the way, Disney says Cruella will befriend a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief. Together, they build a life for themselves on the streets. But one day, Cruella’s “flair for fashion” catches the eye of a fashion legend played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

“But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella,” Disney says.

The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 28. Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the 1990s movie, serves as an executive producer.