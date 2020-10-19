Carole Baskin talks “Tiger King,” “Dancing With the Stars” and if cats dream

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11’s Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question from his fellow Morning News anchors.

This week’s question was: Do dogs and cats dream when they sleep?

Who better to go to for the answer than Big Cat Rescue founder and “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.

Not only did Baskin help answer the question, but she also spoke on how she was convinced to participate in the hit Netflix docu-series and why she was shocked to find out how shew was portrayed.

Baskin aslso set the record straight on what she knows about the cold-case disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

Plus, find out why the animal lover-turned-celebrity agreed to train for and compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”