Hustler founder Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE – In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)

Hustler Magazine founder Larry Flynt has died. He was 78.

According to TMZ and The Washington Post, Flynt died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles.

The Post reported that Larry’s brother Jimmy Flynt confirmed the death but did not cite a specific cause.

TMZ reported that Larry died due to heart failure.

According to The Associated Press, Flynt began his career in 1974 when he founded Hustler.

In 1978, Flynt was shot by Joseph Paul Franklin, who reportedly shot him over a picture in a Hustler magazine, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Flynt’s life was embattled with legal woes involving free speech and pornography regulations.

Actor Woody Harrelson portrayed Flynt in the Oscar-nominated 1996 film, “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” which chronicled the pornographer’s life, including his Supreme Court clash with televangelist Jerry Falwell.

In 2017, Flynt staged a political stunt by offering $10 million for information to impeach then-President Donald Trump.