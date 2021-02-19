How ‘Batwoman’ star Nicole Kang’s doctor mom helps her nail the role

Actress Nicole Kang chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about her role on the CW superhero series “Batwoman.”

The young actress revealed how her mom, who is a doctor in real life, helps her nail her role as a medical student that helps Batwoman when she’s injured.

Kang also spoke on where she hopes the hit show, and her character, will go in the future.

Plus, the actress opened up about how she got into TV and film, and the deal she made with her parents, who didn’t initially approve of her career choice.

Catch new episodes of “Batwoman” every Sunday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW channel.