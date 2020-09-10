‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ actor returns to acting with help from Ryan Reynolds

Entertainment

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' actor returns to acting with help from Ryan Reynolds

Actor Rick Moranis is shown in May 1994. The location is not known. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With the help of Ryan Reynolds, beloved 80s actor Rick Moranis has returned after stepping away from the entertainment business almost 25 years ago.

In a commercial for Mint Mobile, Reynolds is joined on-screen by Moranis, who Reynolds adoringly calls him the actor “we’ve all gone too long without.”

Reynolds, who purchased an ownership stake in mobile wireless provider last year, told a fan that he “wept” when Moranis agreed to do the commercial.

According to People, Moranis stepped away from acting to focus on raising his two children after his wife died of cancer in 1991.

Now that Moranis is out of retirement, Moranis plans to turn in Disney’s reboot of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” also starring Josh Gad, who will play Moranis’ son, People reported.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region