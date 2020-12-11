Harrison Ford will return for fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

American actor Harrison Ford leaves the “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” premiere during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Sunday, May 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Harrison Ford will be grabbing his hat and whip for a fifth installment of the Indiana Jones movie series, about 40 years after the first movie was released.

Disney announced the return of Ford in his iconic role in a tweet Friday.

“Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld , director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey.”

The unnamed movie is expected to be released in July 2022, when Ford will be 80 years old.

The first Indiana Jones movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” came out in 1981, followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984 and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in 1989.

Then after almost two decades, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was released in 2008.

In February of this year, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that production on a new Indiana Jones movie was supposed to start in 2020.

“It’s going to be fun. I am excited,” he told DeGeneres at the time. “They’re great fun to make.”

Disney’s announcement was part of a flurry of new programs and partnerships announced this week at an investor presentation. “ Sister Act 3 ” is also in production, as well as 10 new Marvel and 10 new “Star Wars” tv series’.