NEW YORK — Actress, model – and one of “New York’s Very Own” – Rochelle Aytes chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about her new Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

The Harlem native explains the story behind “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado” and the importance of more diversity in holiday programming.

Plus, find out why Aytes loves and misses Christmas in New York City.

“A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado” premiere Tuesday night on the Hallmark Channel.