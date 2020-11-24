Hal Ketchum: Country singer dies at 67 from complications of dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grand Ole Opry member Hal Ketchum, best known for a string of country hits during the ’90s, has died following complications of dementia. He was 67.

Ketchum’s website confirmed his passing Tuesday.

“With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace,” his website wrote.

Ketchum is best known for his hits “Small Town Saturday Night,” “I Know Where Love Lives,” “Hearts Are Gonna Roll,” and “Mama Knows the Highway.”

He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1994.

Following the news of his death, several fellow artists paid tribute to Ketchum.

“The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened over the loss of Hal Ketchum … a great voice and a great guy … 2020 has been hard … so many country music artists and songwriters have gone home this year … Rest easy Hal.” – The Oak Ridge Boys

“There is now another addition to the amazing band in heaven. I really hate to hear this. Hal was such a talented and wonderful guy.” – Johnny Lee

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He made a lot of great music throughout his career.” – B.J. Thomas

“Hal was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known. We always had a special bond. I’m saddened to hear of his passing but gladdened to know his physical pain is over. Sheila and my prayers are with his family today. R.I.P. my brother.” – T. Graham Brown

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles on WTVF in Nashville.