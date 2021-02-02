Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95

FILE – Hal Holbrook arrives at the Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 16, 2015. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning character actor Hal Holbrook who toured the world as Mark Twain in a one-man show and uttered the immortal advice “Follow the money” in the political thriller “All the President’s Men,” has died.

His representative Steve Rohr says Holbrook died Jan. 23. He was 95.

Holbrook played the mysterious informant “Deep Throat” who helped steer Washington Post reporters during Watergate and played Twain whenever he wasn’t busy with other acting jobs.

He would update the show to fit the times and performed the role by his account some 2,200 times and hung up the white suit in 2017.