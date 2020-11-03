‘Great British Bake Off’ finalist Luis Troyano dies after battle with cancer

“Great British Bake Off” finalist Luis Troyano has died after his battle with oesophageal cancer. He was 48.

The news was confirmed by his agent Anne Kibel, who posted of Troyano passing away on Twitter.

“Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week,” Kibel said in the tweet. “A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great, and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Along with the news, Kibel also posted a link to a fundraiser that Troyano’s wife, Louise, set up to help raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support.

In his final statement, which the fundraiser posted, Troyano said:

“A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer. But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion, and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible.”

Troyano was best known for finishing runner-up on “Great British Bake Off” in 2014, coming in behind Nancy Birtwhistle, USA Today reported.

On Twitter, the official Twitter account for the show shared a tribute to Luis.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five,” the show said. “Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

According to the Independent, Troyano appeared regularly on BBC’s Good Food channel.

In 2015, Troyano published a cookbook titled “Bake it Great” after his time on the show, EW reported.