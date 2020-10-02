Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

Kaley Williams, 8, paints a panel of a “Peanuts” mural that will be placed in the outpatient pediatric floor of One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The virus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday and they’re hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while they celebrate. The beloved comic marks its 70th anniversary this week with new lesson plans, a new TV show and a philanthropic push that includes donating “Peanuts” murals for kids to paint in 70 children’s hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy, or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday and they’re hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while celebrating.

The beloved comic marks its 70th anniversary this week by donating “Peanuts” murals for kids to paint in 70 children’s hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil.

The 4-foot-8-inch wide by 4-foot-1-inch high murals are being sent to participating hospitals in six pieces, along with smocks, brushes, and paints in 13 colors.

Children and hospital staffers are encouraged to paint the easy-to-follow templates, a diversion that gains even more importance during coronavirus restrictions.

Apple+ also announced they are releasing a new series called “The Snoopy Show.”

“Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by friends Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang,” Apple+ described the upcoming show.