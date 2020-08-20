‘Golden Girls’ home sells for $1M above asking price

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The house whose exterior was shown in the TV series “The Golden Girls” has sold for $1 million above the asking price.

The Brentwood, California area home sold in early August for nearly $4 million, according to multiple reports. It was listed in July for $2.99 million.

The mid century-modern home is full of original 1950s charm and retro features, including a turquoise and avocado green kitchen and tall ceilings. It is about 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms.

Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

The listing agent said there was a lot of interest in the home, resulting in 20 offers in just 14 days.

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman told the Wall Street Journal .

“There were people who loved the house, there were people who loved the lot and/or location, and there were people who loved the show,” Rosten told HouseBeautiful.com.

The new homeowners are reportedly not fans of the 1980s show, but appreciated the home’s architecture and location.

A replica of the home was built on Disney’s Hollywood Studios after the first season of the show, but was torn down in 2003 .

“The Golden Girls” ran from 1985 to 1992 and starred Betty White as Rose, Rue McClanahan as Blanche, Bea Arthur as Dorothy, and Estelle Getty as Sophia.