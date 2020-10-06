Gloria Estefan and family getting new ‘Red Table Talk’ series

Music legend Gloria Estefan and her family are headed to the red table for some honest talk.
“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” launches Wednesday at noon ET on Facebook Watch. The show will feature Estefan, her daughter Emily and niece Lili.
“Red Table Talk” was launched by Jada Pinkett Smith in 2018 on Facebook Watch. It features conversations across multiple generations of women of the Smith family on topics that range from fun and light, to emotional, serious or controversial.
In a video posted to Instagram, Smith and Estefan talk about how important it is to include viewpoints from the different generations.
“‘You go far enough in one direction, you gotta bring it back.’ GRACIAS @Jadapinkettsmith for bringing back the importance of having 3 generational perspectives at the table!” posted Estefan.
The first episode will feature an honest conversation with Estefan’s husband of more than 40 years, Emilio.
“Blindsided by a cheating scandal, blackmail, and divorce, the Estefans put it all on the table,” a statement about the episode says.