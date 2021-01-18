Garth Brooks to perform during Biden’s inauguration ceremony in DC on Wednesday

Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Brooks joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez in performing at the Capitol building during the live inauguration ceremony. Other celebrities like Tom Hanks and Justin Timberlake will make appearances during a primetime TV special on Wednesday evening.

Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

He said that for this week’s inaugural, he would perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff.”