Gabrielle Union to host ‘Friends’ virtual table read set with all-Black cast

Actress Gabrielle Union will host the “Zoom Where it Happens” event that will see an all-Black cast, that includes Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope, reading the “Friends” episode “The One Where No One’s Ready” from season 3. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Several famous faces are coming together for a virtual table read of an episode of “Friends.”

Actress Gabrielle Union will host the “Zoom Where it Happens” event that will see an all-Black cast, that includes Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope, reading the episode “The One Where No One’s Ready” from season 3.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield will direct the episode.

The virtual table read is Tuesday and is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.