Gabrielle Union, NBC settle dispute over racism allegations

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabrielle Union and NBC say they have settled their differences in their dispute over her firing from “America’s Got Talent.”

Union had said publicly and in a complaint to the California labor board that she was taken off the show because of her complaints that the environment on the set tolerated racism.

Union and the network issued a joint statement Tuesday saying that they have reached an “amicable resolution.”

The statement says NBC appreciates Union’s “important concerns” and “remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

Neither side gave details of the resolution.