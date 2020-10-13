Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ co-star Conchata Ferrell, 77, has died

Former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Conchata Ferrell has died. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Conchata Ferrell has died. She was 77.

Ferrell, who was best known for her role as housekeeper Berta to Charlie Sheen’s character on the sitcom, passed away Monday after complications following a cardiac arrest, Deadline reports.

According to People, Ferrell had suffered a heart attack in July.

Sheen tweeted out his condolences after hearing of her passing.

Another co-star Jon Cryer tweeted a tribute to Ferrell.

“She was a beautiful human,” Cryer said. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

In 1992, Ferrell was nominated for an Emmy for her supporting role as attorney Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

