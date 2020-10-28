Five shows to binge in November 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

MOONBASE 8

Premise: NASA’s C-team of would-be astronauts struggles through a training mission in Winslow, Ariz.

Stars: John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker.

Service: Showtime.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Reilly, Armisen and Heidecker make up a dynamic trio of dry, understated comedy. The show is filled with awkward laughs and unrepentant goofiness. The series debuts Nov. 8.

EMILY IN PARIS

Premise: A Chicago marketing exec is transferred to Paris, where she tries to bring an American perspective to a set-in-its ways French firm and struggling to keep her social life alive.

Stars: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat.

Service: Netflix.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Collins tackles the role of a lifetime with poise and charm, helping smooth over some of the irritating aspects of her Instagram-obsessed, privileged character. Snappy writing takes the story in unexpected directions, and a strong supporting cast of characters keeps things lively. The show makes you fall in love with the romance and culture of Paris.

YELLOWSTONE

Premise: A Montana rancher and powerbroker deals with political and cultural attacks on his familiar way of life in this modern-age Western.

Stars: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes.

Service: Peacock.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Costner anchors an excellent cast in this rough-hewn drama. With gorgeous Montana landscapes ever looming in the background, the characters connive against one another in ruthless, “Breaking Bad”-style escalations.

CROSSING SWORDS

Premise: A zany animated comedy stars Playmobil-style medieval toys that reach for wildly inappropriate laughs.

Stars: Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tara Strong.

Service: Hulu.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Following in the tiny, plastic footsteps of “Robot Chicken,” the series revels in the absurd, keeping the jokes flowing in a constant patter. There may not be much to the story, but you’ll be giggling too much to notice.

TEHRAN



Premise: An Israeli agent is sent to infiltrate the deepest recesses of the Iranian government in order to disrupt its nuclear program.

Stars: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Liraz Charhi, Navid Negahban.

Service: Apple TV+.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Nailing an authentic feel with its dialogue, setting and casting choices, the thriller radiates intensity. With echoes of “Homeland,” the slow-burn drama ratchets up the tension throughout its run. The eight-episode season debuted in September and was scheduled to wrap up Oct. 30.

This story was originally published by Phil Villarreal at KGUN.

