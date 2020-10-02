First look of Jim Carrey as Biden before appearance on ‘SNL’

Comedian Jim Carrey will play Democratic presidential nominee Jim Biden on the newest season of “Saturday Night Live.”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Comedian Jim Carrey will appear as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season on “Saturday Night Live.”

“SNL” released a promo of Carrey and Maya Rudolph, who’s playing Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris, via Twitter on Thursday.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

Rudolph, CNN reported, first appeared as Harris on the comedy sketch show in 2019.

Back in September, show creator Lorne Michaels revealed in an interview with Vulture that Carrey would appear on the newest season as Biden.

‘SNL’ kicks off its 46th season on Saturday.