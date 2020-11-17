Filmmaker John Ridley tackles racism, equality in new comic book series

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Academy Award-winning writer, director, producer, and Nō Studios founder John Ridley is working to encourage others to fight for justice through discussion and his own written work.

His new five-issue mini-comic book series, “The Other History of the DC Universe,” re-frames iconic moments in DC Comics history—looking at them instead, through the eyes of superheroes representing traditionally disenfranchised groups.

The comic series is slated to be released November 24.

Ridley has spent his career creating and writing projects that tackle deep systemic racism and equality. He wrote and produced the award-winning film “12 Years A Slave.” Ridley is also the creator of the critically acclaimed series “American Crime.”

Last month, Ridley hosted the second national Nō Studios Social Justice Summit. The three-day virtual event focused on the community and policing, voter suppression and art activism.