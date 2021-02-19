Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52

FILE – Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales appears at the premiere of his film “Disorderlies,” in New York, on August 14, 1987. Dee, a member of the Fat Boys hip-hop trio who later formed his own band and became a well-known radio host, has died at 52. His death was announced Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, by the SiriusXM station Rock The Bells, which did not provide a cause of death. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the Fat Boys hip-hop trio who later formed his own band and became a well-known radio host, Prince Markie Dee has died at 52.

His death was announced Thursday by the SiriusXM station Rock The Bells, which did not provide a cause of death.

Born Mark Morales in Brooklyn, Prince Markie Dee was a founding member of the group that released several popular albums in the 1980s.

The nickname “fat boys” came about after the trio won a rap contest in Brooklyn in 1984. While touring in Europe, the group, known then as Disco 3, ran-up room service bill, so their promoter began calling them fat boys, according to The Associated Press.

In 1993, Morales formed Prince Markie Dee & The Soul Convention, which released the R&B hit “Swing My Way.”

Morales also worked with several pop stars, including Destiny’s Child and Jennifer Lopez, and as a radio host in Miami.

Per The AP, Fat Boys manager Louis Gregory said on Twitter, “Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper. He was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother.”

