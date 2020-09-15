Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband air commercial during her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A commercial asking for information about Carole Baskin’s late husband’s whereabouts aired Monday night during the season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In the “Justice for Don Lewis” ad, Lewis’ daughters, their attorney, John M. Phillips, and Lewis’s assistant Anne asked for any information about his disappearance sent to 646-450-6530 1-800-litigate.

Lewis went missing in 1997 and was later declared dead. Lewis went missing while he was married to Baskin.

“Tiger King” star Baskin made her debut on the 29th season of the reality dancing competition show Monday, the same night the commercial aired.

A $100,000 reward is currently being offered for information about Lewis and his disappearance.