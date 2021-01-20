Extensive Trump pardon list leaves off ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic; ‘I was too innocent’, Joe says

OKLAHOMA CITY — One name missing in President Donald Trump’s long list of last minute of pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

The zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star is serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas.

In response to being left off the list, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, sent a message to fans through Twitter.

“I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice?” Maldonado-Passage tweeted.

I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021

His backers were so confident in a pardon that they sent a limousine and a hair and wardrobe team for Maldonado-Passage. But he wasn’t on the list announced Wednesday morning.

He was convicted for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida.

He also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

Maldonado-Passage has maintained his innocence.