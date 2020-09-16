Eva Longoria partners with Airbnb to host cooking class

Actress Eva Longoria, who is launching The Eva Longoria Collection clothing line with retailer HSN, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you’ve ever wanted to cook with actress Eva Langoria, well now’s your chance.

The actress is partnering with Airbnb to host a cooking class to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

In a press release, Airbnb said 10 lucky participants would learn how to cook one of Longoria’s favorite Tex-Mex dishes.

The event will run through Oct. 15 and will cost between $6 to $100.