Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem together at Super Bowl LV

This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016, left, and Jazmine Sullivan performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. Sullivan and Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

TAMPA, Fla. – Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to pair up to sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LV next month.

The NFL announced the “Star-Spangled Banner” performers Tuesday and said H.E.R. will sing her rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Additionally, Warren “Wawa” Snipe, an acclaimed deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

The performances will be part of the pregame festivities ahead of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.

As for the halftime show, The Weeknd will be the headliner. The show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

CBS will broadcast this year’s big game.

