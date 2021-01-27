Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

FILE – Emma Portner, left, and Ellen Page arrive at the world premiere of “Flatliners” on Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Page and Portner say they are divorcing after three years of marriage. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, the couple said “we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.” Portner was vocal in her support of Page when he came out as transgender in December, an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Elliot Page and Emma Portner say they are divorcing after three years of marriage.

In a statement Tuesday, the couple said “we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.”

The statement says they have “the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” and “The Umbrella Academy,” and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer, married early in 2018.

Portner was vocal in her support of Page when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

After coming out as transgender, Page will continue his role as Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix action-comedy “The Umbrella Academy,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.