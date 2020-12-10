Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ellen DeGeneres

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fortunately, the long-time talk show host is “feeling fine right now,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

In her statement, DeGeneres said those who’ve been in close contact with her have been notified and she’s following all proper guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” wrote the comedian. “Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

The 62-year-old didn’t go into detail about how or when she tested positive for the virus, which continues to spread at an alarming rate around the U.S.

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for Telepictures said production of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been paused until January. The show is in its 18th season.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday