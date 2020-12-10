Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fortunately, the long-time talk show host is “feeling fine right now,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

In her statement, DeGeneres said those who’ve been in close contact with her have been notified and she’s following all proper guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” wrote the comedian. “Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

The 62-year-old didn’t go into detail about how or when she tested positive for the virus, which continues to spread at an alarming rate around the U.S.

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for Telepictures said production of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been paused until January. The show is in its 18th season.