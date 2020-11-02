Elected official apologizes for using Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ to promote Weatherization Assistance Program

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Milwaukee County Supervisor has issued an apology after he used a song by rapper Cardi B to promote a weatherization program.

Supervisor Ryan Clancy apologized and stated that his Facebook post “landed badly” after he used a photo of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion from the music video for the song”WAP” to promote the Weatherization Assistance Program.

According to the Milwaukee County website, the program provides qualified Milwaukee County residents with a one-time annual payment toward heating and electric bills.

The song includes the line “there’s some wh**es in this house.” In text overlaid on the still from the music video, Clancy wrote, “there’s some holes in this house,” referencing the need to weatherize homes before it gets too cold.

Clancy made another connection to the song by abbreviating the Weatherization Assistance Program as “WAP.”

Following the post from Clancy, the weatherization program asked Clancy to take down his post because it didn’t read well to some viewers.

Clancy did just that and posted a comment on top of the original post, and deleted the photo.

Clancy said he initially used the photo in an effort to “draw attention to both this excellent program and to a song which has at its core a message about empowerment, reclaiming and destigmatization.”

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.