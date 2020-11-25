Ed Murray, older brother of actor Bill Murray, has died

Entertainment

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Ed Murray, older brother of actor Bill Murray, has died

FILE – Actor Bill Murray attends the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2020, Murray’s golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, confirmed the passing of Bill’s older brother Ed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Murray is mourning the passing of his older brother Ed.

Murray’s golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, confirmed Ed’s death on Tuesday in a brief Facebook post.

According to the golf apparel’s website, Ed Murray was the eldest Murray brother.

On Monday, Ed’s younger brother Joel tweeted in remembrance of his brother, who was “the nice Murray who remembered everyone’s name.”

USA Today reported that Ed served as the inspiration behind the lead character in Caddyshack. Ed even mentioned receiving a “special thanks” in the end credits of the cult classic, which starred his brother, Bill, on the apparel company’s website.

The Murray brothers – Ed, Bill, Brian, Andy, John, and Joel – were inducted in the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search