Ed Murray, older brother of actor Bill Murray, has died

FILE – Actor Bill Murray attends the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2020, Murray’s golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, confirmed the passing of Bill’s older brother Ed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Murray is mourning the passing of his older brother Ed.

Murray’s golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, confirmed Ed’s death on Tuesday in a brief Facebook post.

According to the golf apparel’s website, Ed Murray was the eldest Murray brother.

On Monday, Ed’s younger brother Joel tweeted in remembrance of his brother, who was “the nice Murray who remembered everyone’s name.”

Ed was the nice Murray ❤️ who remembered everyone’s name. ❤️ https://t.co/dHrFLoJtJR — Joel Murray (@JoelMurray9of9) November 24, 2020

USA Today reported that Ed served as the inspiration behind the lead character in Caddyshack. Ed even mentioned receiving a “special thanks” in the end credits of the cult classic, which starred his brother, Bill, on the apparel company’s website.

The Murray brothers – Ed, Bill, Brian, Andy, John, and Joel – were inducted in the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015.