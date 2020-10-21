Rudy Giuliani responds to reviews of his appearance in ‘Borat’ film

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

More details are coming out about Rudy Giuliani’s scenes in the upcoming “Borat” film, featuring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Earlier this summer, Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former mayor of New York City, called police after the incident.

Reviews of Cohen’s movie, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” appeared online Wednesday ahead of its Friday release on Amazon Prime. Vanity Fair and The Guardian describe the scene with Giuliani in more detail, in which he agrees to an interview with a young woman in her hotel room.

Cohen’s co-star in the movie, Maria Bakalova, is posing as a journalist and sets up an interview with Giuliani. They meet in a hotel room, “where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom. She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants,” writes Sonia Saraiya with Vanity Fair .

The Guardian says Giuliani follows her to the bedroom to have a drink and “can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers.”

At which point, Cohen runs into the room in character, and yells “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” Bakalova’s character is 15 in the movie, she’s 24 in real life.

Giuliani posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, saying the video was “complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

In July, Giuliani called police after the incident.

“This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told New York local media at the time.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani continued , not aware at the time it was Cohen in character.

According to Page Six , once Giuliani realized who it was, he said, “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

In his response to the movie, Giuliani also tied the scene to the current presidential campaign.

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” he tweeted.

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020