Dolly Parton to star in holiday Netflix movie

Country music legend Dolly Parton has a holiday movie coming to Netflix.

Parton announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

“Christmas on the Square is more than just a song, it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by Debbie Allen and starring Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and so many other talented folks, November 22 on Netflix.”

Baranski stars as a rich, unpleasant woman who returns to her small town to evict everyone but has a heart change after encounters with townspeople and an angel, played by Parton, Variety reported.

The musical will also feature 14 original songs by the country artist, Deadline reported.

Parton also released the song “Christmas on the Square” from her upcoming holiday album, ” A Holly Dolly Christmas.”