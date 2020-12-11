Dolly Parton saved the life of 9-year-old co-star

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TV Holiday Shows

This image released by CBS shows Dolly Parton in a scene from her holiday special, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” airing Sunday, Dec. 6 on CBS. (CBS via AP)

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton is being credited for saving the life of a young co-star while filming her latest Christmas movie.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,'” Talia Hill, age 9, said in an interview with Inside Edition. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill said she was in shock.

“And she said ‘”Well, I am an angel, you know,’” a reference to Parton’s role in the Netflix film “Christmas on the Square.”

“She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!'” Hill said. “And my mom’s going, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did!'”

Hill was cast in the new holiday film alongside her older brothers, Tristan and Tyson.

In addition to “Christmas on the Square,” this season Parton released her first full length Christmas album in 30 years, “A Very Holly Dolly Christmas,” which was turned into a TV broadcast special on CBS.

