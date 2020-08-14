Dolly Parton: ‘of course Black lives matter’

Dolly Parton performs on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday, May 13, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Country singer Dolly Parton is making her views on Black Lives Matter clear.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she recently told Billboard Magazine. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard Magazine, Parton addressed the protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

She has not attended the protests, but voiced her support.

She also talked about how she is not a judgmental person.

“God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves,” Parton told the magazine.

The interview goes into her history as a country music star, creating her many businesses and media opportunities, and how she’s trying to plan for the future.