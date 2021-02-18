Dolly Parton ‘humbled’ by effort to create statue, but says effort is not ‘appropriate at this time’

Dolly Parton is saying thanks, but no thanks, to Tennessee lawmakers who want to build a statue in her honor at the capitol in Nashville.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Parton said she was “honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” her statement reads.

A state representative proposed the idea last month to recognize all Parton has contributed to the state. The statue would have been paid for with a mix of monetary gifts and donations.

Parton has used her fame and fortune for several large philanthropic causes. In 1995, she started the Imagination Library to promote children’s literacy, which has grown into an international organization. Every month, the organization sends out more than one million books to children under age 5.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Dollywood Foundation has focused on Mountain Tough, which offers resources to those impacted by COVID-19, including counseling access and shopping assistance.

And notably, last year she donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help develop the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Parton’s statement Thursday left the door open to the possibility of a statue in the future.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” Parton’s statement reads.

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

