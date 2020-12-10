Disney’s Investor Day: Company to launch 10 new Marvel, 10 new ‘Star Wars’ TV series; Kardashian-Jenner’s ink deal with Hulu

FILE – Disney Consumer Products President, Bob Chapek, left, and Lucasfilm Executive Vice President Howard Roffman pose with Darth Vader and 20 Stormtroopers as they take over the stage during a private Disney event at the Licensing Expo, Monday, June 17, 2013, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in a virtual presentation for investors, Chapek laid out direct-to-consumer efforts, leaning heavily on some of the company’s biggest brands. But even as Disney emphasized its expanding streaming portfolio, the company said it remains dedicated to releasing many of its big-budget spectacles in movie theaters. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision for DisneyConsumer Products/AP Images)

Several big things are happening over at The Walt Disney Company.

During their annual Investor Day event on Thursday, Disney announced that Disney+ is growing, new shows in the “Star Wars” and Marvel universe are coming, Hulu will debut a series set in the “Alien” universe, and The Kardashian-Jenner’s have inked a deal and will move to Hulu.

Hulu announced via Twitter that the famous family, who revealed their reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was ending in 2021, is moving to Hulu.

“The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” Hulu announced in a tweet.

During the presentation, the company also announced that over the next few years, they will launch on Disney+ 10 “Star Wars” series spinoffs, 10 Marvel series, 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series, and 15 live-action, Pixar and animated movies, the Associated Press reported.

According to Vanity Fair, Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a series. Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in “Rogue One,” has a show in development. In the Marvel universe, “WandaVision,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is coming soon, and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, is in production.

Big news also coming out of the presentation was the revelation that FX will broadcast a series on Hulu that’ll be set in the “Alien” universe. The series will be directed by “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley, who’ll be working in conjunction with Sir Ridley Scott. The series will be set on Earth in the near-distant future, which FX chief John Landgraf promised the series would be a “scary thrill-ride,” Vanity Fair reported.

According to CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed that Disney+ now has 86.8 million subscribers, Hulu has 38.8 million subscribers, and ESPN+ has 11.5 million subscribers.