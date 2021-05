On Monday, Disney announced that it is reorganizing its media and entertainment businesses so they can focus on its streaming services. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Walt Disney Company reportedly announced Tuesday that they were closing the animation studio Blue Sky because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the entertainment industry.

According to Deadline, Blue Sky was responsible for films including “Ice Age” and “Rio.”

Disney’s move would impact about 450 employees, The Verge reported.

According to Deadline, the studios’ last movie, “Nimona,” which was slated to be released next January, was scrapped and will not be released.