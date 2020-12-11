Disney+ subscription price to increase in U.S. to $8 beginning March 2021

A Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass on Nov. 13, 2019.

Next March, the monthly subscription price of Disney+ will increase by $1 in the United States.

During its annual Investors Day, Disney announced that beginning March 26, 2021, the monthly subscription price would cost $7.99. Its yearly subscription would increase by $10 to $79.99.

The Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ would increase by $1 to $13.99 per month, the company announced.

The company also announced that in Europe, Disney+ would go from €6.99 to €8.99 per month, alongside the Star rollout, which debuts Feb. 23.

The news comes after Netflix announced in October that they would raise the price on its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers.