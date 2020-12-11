Disney says ‘Sister Act 3’ is in development with Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry signed on

Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg attends a special screening of “David Crosby: Remember My Name”, hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Hallelujah! A third installment of the “Sister Act” franchise is officially in the works.

Disney confirmed Thursday evening that “Sister Act 3” is in development, with Whoopi Goldberg set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier.

The entertainment company said the film will premiere on Disney+, but didn’t provide a target release date.

Along with starring in the film, “The View” co-host will produce it as well, alongside Tyler Perry. The two have worked together before, most recently in 2018’s “Nobody’s Fool” with Tiffany Haddish.

Goldberg has been trying to get “Sister Act 3” made for some time now. In 2018, she and Perry actually suggested working together on it with Haddish during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“The two of them in ‘Sister Act,’ that should happen. Let’s make it happen,” Perry said.

More recently, Goldberg reiterated to James Corden on “The Late Late Show” how much she wanted to make the movie happen.

“We’re working diligently to try and figure out every-, get the gang together and come back,” said Goldberg.

The first “Sister Act” followed Whoopi’s character, a lounge singer who was forced into the witness protection program and had to live with nuns in a convent. In the second film, her character taught music to a group of Catholic students whose run-down school was slated for closure. The premise of the third movie is unknown at this time.