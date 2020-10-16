Disney+ strengthens advisory on certain classic films with racist content

On Monday, Disney announced that it is reorganizing its media and entertainment businesses so they can focus on its streaming services. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

People who watch certain classic Disney movies on Disney+ will see a new, more strongly worded advisory warning about racist content.

Disney announced last year when they launched they would include an advisory on some films that read “may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

Now, the advisory has stronger wording, and will be included on films like “Peter Pan,” “Dumbo” and “Lady and the Tramp” that contain racist or insensitive content. In a statement on their website, they explain their decision to add an advisory.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures. Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all,” the company states.

Disney says they are making decisions on which films receive the advisory based on guidance from third-party partners, including AAFCA, GLAAD, NALIP, among others .

This is what the new advisory says :

This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.