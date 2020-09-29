Disney+ launches new feature GroupWatch so you can binge-watch with friends

On Tuesday, Disney+ introduced a new feature called “Groupwatch.” It lets up to seven people watch together in what Disney calls a “synced playback experience.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Disney wants you to be able to binge-watch Disney+ with your friends, so they came up with a new feature called GroupWatch.

The new feature allows up to seven people to watch a movie or show together in what the company calls a “synced playback experience.”

“GroupWatch is a feature that lets you watch any title on Disney+ with your personal friends and family virtually through the app,” Disney said on the Disney+ website. “GroupWatch will sync your streams so that you can easily watch together, even when you’re apart.”

How it works is that you and your friends decide what to watch, then one person sends out an invite, and the show will play simultaneously for everyone, whether it’s on your TV, phone, or computer.

You can even share reactions in real-time, Disney said.