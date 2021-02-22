Disney+ adds ‘offensive content’ warning to ‘The Muppet Show’ for ‘negative depictions’

A Miss Piggy muppet, that was used on “The Muppet Show,” is all dressed up during a ceremony to donate additional Jim Henson objects to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, uploaded more than 100 episodes of “The Muppet Show” over the weekend, however some fans noticed missing content and a new warning.

The warning says the show “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” and that “these stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

One of the episodes includes Johnny Cash performing in front of a U.S. flag and the Confederate battle flag. Another features characters in clothing depicting people from the Middle East.

Similar warnings were added to several classic Disney films added to their streaming platform last year, including “The Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” and “Lady and the Tramp”

The warning explains to viewers that rather than Disney removing the movies or episodes, “we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Disney expanded their warning about racist content last fall, adding a lengthier explanation to the screen and adding the warning to more content on their platform.

In addition to the content warning, some episodes of “The Muppet Show” have been edited or are missing altogether. Most of the missing segments are because of issues securing music rights, according to a Disney+ statement given to Entertainment Weekly .