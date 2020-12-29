‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Nick McGlashan dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, a fisherman that appeared on the Discovery Channel’s hit reality TV show “Deadliest Catch,” has died. He was 33.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Discovery Channel spokesperson Laurie Goldberg said in a statement to E.W. Scripps. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor, even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

According to his Discovery biography, the “Deadliest Catch” cast member grew up in Alaska, started crabbing at age 13, and was a seventh-generation fisherman.

According to his bio, McGlashan had a history of alcohol and drug addiction and went to rehab after being kicked off the boat in season 13.

“Though he’s had his ups and downs, Nick has battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle and is now so committed to his recovery that he inspires others in their own,” the bio said.

According to CNN, officials did not give McGlashan’s cause of death, and his death is currently under investigation.

USA Today reported that McGlashan first began on the show in 2013 and appeared in spinoffs “Deadliest Catch: The Bait” and “Deadliest Catch: Greenhorn.”

According to People, the reality show has had at least six other cast members die throughout its 16-season run.

Deckhand Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack at 38 over the summer, and skipper Blake Painter was found dead in 2018 at his home in Oregon, USA Today reported.