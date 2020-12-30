Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’, dies from COVID-19-related causes

LOS ANGELES — Actress Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on the popular 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82. Her publicist announced her death to several media outlets and said it resulted from causes related to COVID-19.

Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, and made appearances in other TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.

She reprised her role of Mary Ann in several TV movies and spinoff series.

On Christmas Eve, Wells sat to record a “Christmas greeting,” she posted on Facebook, and urged her followers to “keep your heart light and share a few laughs and conversation with someone near and far.”