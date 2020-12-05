David Lander: Actor known for playing ‘Squiggy’ in ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dead at 73

Actor David Lander, best known for his starring role as “Squiggy” on the long-running sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. He was 73.

Lander reportedly died of complications of multiple sclerosis, which he had battled for more than half of his life. He went public with his diagnosis in 1999 and continued to work in acting despite his battle with the disease.

In addition to his work on “Laverne & Shirley,” Lander was best known for his work in 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and his voiceover work in various shows and films, including Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life.”

Michael McKean, a longtime comedy partner of Lander’s and one of his co-stars in “Laverne & Shirley,” shared an old photo of him and his friend on Saturday morning.