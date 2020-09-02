David Blaine performs latest ‘Ascension’ stunt in Arizona

Magician David Blaine poses for a photo Tuesday, April 29, 2008, in Chicago. Blaine will attempt to break a record for holding one’s breath under water Wednesday, April 30 during a live broadcast of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” The current record is 16 minutes and 32 seconds; Blaine plans to breathe pure oxygen for about 20 minutes before entering a water-filled sphere. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PAGE, AZ — Illusionist David Blaine is taking to Arizona’s skies on Wednesday to perform his latest stunt.

According to his website, Blaine will be performing his “Ascension” stunt by floating with a bunch of large balloons, inspired by a childhood memory.

It was supposed to take place over New York City, but Blaine recently posted that it will instead take place in Arizona.

Blaine posted from Page, Arizona, last weekend that he hoped to launch Wednesday, depending on weather and wind.

He reportedly had to complete several different training elements before the stunt, which is touted to be his “biggest live performance yet.”

A scheduled YouTube Live video of the illusion began at 5:55 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on KNXV in Phoenix.