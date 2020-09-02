Dancing With The Stars: Carole Baskin, Nelly among those who will compete during upcoming season

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Dancing With The Stars” is returning for its 29th season later this month and the all-new cast was announced Wednesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Among the contestants on the new season is Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture phenomenon earlier this year after being prominently featured in the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

Rapper Nelly, former Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and former NBA player Charles Oakley are also among those who will be dancing in the upcoming season.

“Dancing With The Stars” will also feature a new host, Tyra Banks, after ABC announced in July that longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not return.

See the full cast of dancers below.

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin

Rapper and singer Nelly

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis

“Cheer” coach Monica Aldama

TV host Jeannie Mai

Actor Jesse Metcalfe

Catfish host Nev Schulman

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause

“Jesse” star Skai Jackson

Director and actress Anne Heche

Justina Machado

Olympic figure skater and host Johnny Weir

Former NBA superstar Charles Oakley

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.