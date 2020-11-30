‘Dance Monkey’ becomes most Shazam-ed song ever

A catchy song that has topped music charts in 30 countries since it was released in 2019 has become the most popular song on Shazam, a music identification app.

According to Guinness World Records, “Dance Monkey” has been identified more than 36.6 million times. The song is by Tones and I, whose real name is Toni Watson. The previous record holder on Shazam was “Wake Me Up” by Avicii.

The new top five most Shazam-ed songs are “Dance Monkey,” “Prayer in C” by Robin Schultz, Lilly Wood and the Prick, “Let Her Go” by Passenger, “Wake Me Up,” and “Lean On” by Major Lazer.

Watson told Billboard last year the song was about starting out singing in Australia, and feeling frustrated that people had no patience.

The music video for “Dance Monkey” has been viewed more than a billion times.

Shazam is owned by Apple and is an app that can identify films, music and television shows by hearing short samples of sound through a user’s phone’s microphone.

