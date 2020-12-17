Creed frontman to portray Frank Sinatra in upcoming Ronald Reagan movie

FILE – In this Sunday, April 6, 2014, file photo, singer Scott Stapp, of the band Creed, performs solo in concert at Soundstage, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Creed frontman Scott Stapp will be adding “actor” to his resume, joining the cast of an upcoming biographical movie about Ronald Reagan.

Stapp will be playing Frank Sinatra in the movie, Billboard first reported and Stapp confirmed on his twitter account.

“Excited to (be) a part of this incredible film! Be sure to check it out!” Stapp tweeted along with a hashtag of Reagan and Frank Sinatra, and linking to the Billboard story.

Excited to a part of this incredible film! Be sure to check it out! ??#Reagan #FrankSinatra #2021 https://t.co/5LJmDrokjL pic.twitter.com/WXBUzOdpaz — Scott Stapp (@ScottStapp) December 16, 2020

Stapp will perform as Sinatra during a scene about Reagan’s second run for Governor of California, Billboard reports.

The movie, called “Reagan”, is set to star Dennis Quaid as the former president. It is planned to be released in 2021.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp said in a statement to Billboard . “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

The cast includes Penelope Ann Miller, Mena Suvari, Kevin Dillon, and Jon Voight.