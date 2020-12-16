Country music star Tim McGraw knows how to decorate for Christmas

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

When it comes to Christmas decorations, country music star Tim McGraw lives by the expression “go big or go home.”

On social media, McGraw showed off his impressively tall Christmas tree.

In the pictures, McGraw is seen going to great lengths to decorate the tree – using a very tall ladder, using a long pole to move branches, and adjusting the tinsel with one leg in the air.

He cheekily captioned the photos with “A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas.”

McGraw has been married to fellow country music star Faith Hill since 1996, and the couple shares three daughters: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in