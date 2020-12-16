Country music star Tim McGraw knows how to decorate for Christmas

Tim McGraw performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

When it comes to Christmas decorations, country music star Tim McGraw lives by the expression “go big or go home.”

On social media, McGraw showed off his impressively tall Christmas tree.

In the pictures, McGraw is seen going to great lengths to decorate the tree – using a very tall ladder, using a long pole to move branches, and adjusting the tinsel with one leg in the air.

He cheekily captioned the photos with “A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas.”

A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer

B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas pic.twitter.com/Cvmha58rVM — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 8, 2020

McGraw has been married to fellow country music star Faith Hill since 1996, and the couple shares three daughters: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.