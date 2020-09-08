Country music star Kane Brown to entertain fans with virtual drive-in concert

Country music star Kane Brown is joining the likes of Metallica, Garth Brooks, and Blake Shelton by hosting a virtual drive-in concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The singer-songwriter will perform hits like “Lose It” and “Homesick” virtually at over 200 drive-in theaters on Sept. 26, Encore Live said in a press release.
Brown also announced the news on Twitter.
Excited to announce my first ever @encoredrivein concert, exclusively at a drive-in theater near you ONE NIGHT ONLY on 9/26.
Tickets on sale Thursday at https://t.co/TgFCyEOhrW
For exclusive concert updates text KANE to 888111 #KaneAtTheDriveIn (msg & data rates may apply) pic.twitter.com/PxDuWnXjXu
— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 8, 2020
Tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.
According to Ticketmaster, early-bird tickets are $56 per vehicle, general admission tickets are $76 per vehicle, and up to six people are allowed in each car.
To find out if Brown’s concert is being shown in your area, click here.