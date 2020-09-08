Country music star Kane Brown to entertain fans with virtual drive-in concert

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:


Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Country music star Kane Brown is joining the likes of Metallica, Garth Brooks, and Blake Shelton by hosting a virtual drive-in concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer-songwriter will perform hits like “Lose It” and “Homesick” virtually at over 200 drive-in theaters on Sept. 26, Encore Live said in a press release.

Brown also announced the news on Twitter.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

According to Ticketmaster, early-bird tickets are $56 per vehicle, general admission tickets are $76 per vehicle, and up to six people are allowed in each car.

To find out if Brown’s concert is being shown in your area, click here.

