Country music star Kane Brown to entertain fans with virtual drive-in concert

Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Country music star Kane Brown is joining the likes of Metallica, Garth Brooks, and Blake Shelton by hosting a virtual drive-in concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer-songwriter will perform hits like “Lose It” and “Homesick” virtually at over 200 drive-in theaters on Sept. 26, Encore Live said in a press release.

Brown also announced the news on Twitter.

Excited to announce my first ever @encoredrivein concert, exclusively at a drive-in theater near you ONE NIGHT ONLY on 9/26.

Tickets on sale Thursday at https://t.co/TgFCyEOhrW

For exclusive concert updates text KANE to 888111 #KaneAtTheDriveIn (msg & data rates may apply) pic.twitter.com/PxDuWnXjXu — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 8, 2020

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

According to Ticketmaster, early-bird tickets are $56 per vehicle, general admission tickets are $76 per vehicle, and up to six people are allowed in each car.

To find out if Brown’s concert is being shown in your area, click here.